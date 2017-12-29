NEW DELHI: During the discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, RJD MP Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav asked what would happen to children if their fathers were sent to jail.

Congress MP Sushmita Dev also echoed her RJD counterpart. Sushmita Dev sought to know if the government indeed wanted reforms and if so it should inform when the Women’s Reservation Bill would be passed. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi sought action against Mullahs and Maulavis who take part in the practice of instant divorce.

Union minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar questioned the legitimacy of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has been opposing the law against Triple Talaq, to represent the minority community. “The slogan of Islam khatre mein hai (Islam is in danger) was used before partition of the country and the same poison is now spread. Who has chosen the AIMPLB to represent the Muslims,” Akbar asked, while taking part in the discussion. NCP MP Supriya Sule, while supporting the Bill, sought similar measures against marital rape.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a near full capacity for the discussion and passage of the Bill. The stage was set in the BJP’s Parliamentary party meeting in the morning when Prasad made detailed presentations before the party MPs on the Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sought a consensus from the House in passing the legislative proposal.

While stating that declaration of talaq by any person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal, the Bill proposes punishment of a jail term of up to three years and fine. The Bill also proposes that the magistrate ensure maintenance to Muslim women victims, while granting them custody of minor children.

The offence under the Bill is proposed to be cognizable and non-bailable.