NEW DELHI: With the government stating that the Uniform Civil Code is a matter of discourse before the Law Commission, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed by voice vote a legislative proposal against the practice of Triple Talaq. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while claiming that it was a historic day, asserted that the government doesn’t see the Bill through the lens of vote bank but humanity, while the aim is to ensure justice to Muslim women victims of the practice of Triple Talaq.

While stating that declaration of talaq by any person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner, shall be void and illegal, the Bill proposes punishment of a jail term of up to three years and penalty.

Prasad also allayed apprehension that the NDA government is seeking to instil a sense of insecurity among the minority community. “This Bill shouldn’t be linked with the issue of common civil code, which is already before the Law Commission where more discussions will take place. The Muslim Women (Protection of rights on marriage) Bill, 2017, is only being legislated because the Supreme Court has set aside the practice of talaq-e-biddat in its August 22, 2017, judgment in the matter of Shayara Bano vs Union of India and others,” Prasad said during his reply to the day-long discussion on the Bill.

The Bill was vehemently opposed by a number of parties when it was introduced. While Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen questioned the legislative competence of Parliament to enact law against the practice of Triple Talaq, Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD said the government had tabled a badly drafted Bill. He questioned the provision to criminalise the practice.

In response, Prasad said Parliament had in the past enacted laws against domestic violence and dowry (Sec 498A of IPC), which are community neutral. “There are penal provisions with jail terms of seven years for those indulging in fraudulent marriages and adultery, which are community neutral,” Prasad retorted, while rejecting concerns of the members on the criminal provisions. He said the law will come into force from the day of notification and rejected demands for sending it to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

Non-bailable offence

The Bill proposes that a magis-trate ensure maintenance to Muslim women victims, while granting them custody of minor children. The offence under the Bill is proposed to be cognizable and non-bailable.