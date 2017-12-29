A fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel tonight, according to the disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire started on the third floor of the building in central Mumbai. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and trying to douse the fire, according to officials.

The officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Reportedly, some people are still stuck inside. Fire brigade is at the spot.

Times Now channel is also stuck for past half an hour.

Senior Editor of Times now Anand Narasimhan tweeted:

Fire rages next to @TimesNow office in Mumbai. At Mojo bar. All safe so far. Power cut... transmission down. pic.twitter.com/x0godQHPNb — Anand Narasimhan (@AnchorAnandN) December 28, 2017

