LUCKNOW: Much to the chagrin of Samajawadi Party leadership, Aparna Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, has taken a divergent stand on Centre’s bill on triple talaq by supporting it here on Friday.

Welcoming the bill and its passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Aparna said it was a step taken in right direction as it would give strength to Muslim women and consolidate their social status.

This is a departure from Samajwadi Party’s official stand as it supported the move but only with certain amendments.

This is not for the first time that Aparna has created flutter in her own party. Earlier also she had sung paeans for the PM openly calling him a good and well-intentioned man especially at a time when UP Assembly elections were at their peak in January, this year. Aparna was also in fray as SP candidate though she lost the plot to BJP’s Reeta Bahuguna Joshi.

Aparna’s statements has come at a time when the main opposition party (SP) is already feeling the heat with the BJP having scored some brownie points by finally getting the bill passed in Lok Sabha.

Not only SP but BSP and Congress too fear that BJP would reap the political benefit of the move in 2019 general elections.

Uttar Pradesh is abode to largest chunk of Muslim population in the country. The issues of the minority community in UP affect the Muslims across the country. Moreover, of 80 parliamentary constituencies in UP, over one-third are dominated by Muslims and this could have a deep impact. The saffron party has brought the bill at a time when the atmosphere is getting charged up for next general elections.