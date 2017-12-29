Fire officials carry an injured person in a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai after a number of people were killed and many more were left injured. (Photo: AP)

MUMBAI: Fourteen persons, including a young woman celebrating her birthday, were asphyxiated, and at least 23 others injured in a major fire that engulfed a pub and other establishments here early on Friday, an official said. While the majority of the victims were reported to have died on the spot, the firemen were able to rescue 10 people safely.

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. from The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant in The Kamla Trade House, in Lower Parel area of south Mumbai. The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

Casualties include guests from a birthday party in a pub along with other party-goers. 29-year old Khushboo who was celebrating her birthday also died in the fire.

Dr.Rajesh Dere, the doctor who performed the postmortems on the bodies said, "Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation."

Rescue operations are currently being carried out at the building.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

The injured were taken to the KEM, Bhatia Hospital, Airoli Burns Hospital and Sion hospital while two with minor injuries were taken to Sion Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant where the fire initiated in Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Initially the blaze was suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.

Transmission of the TV channels Times Now, ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom & TV9 Marathi were affected due to the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing sadness over the unfortunate incident, in a tweet said, "Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly."

Expressing his grief in a tweet about the incident earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops."

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)