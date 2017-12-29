The massive fire broke out at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

MUMBAI: At least 14 people were killed and as many injured out of which two are critical after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said.

Dr.Rajesh Dere, the doctor who performed the postmortems on the 14 bodies said,"Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation."

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant where the fire initiated in Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality.

The case has been filed under the charges of culpable homicide under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom & TV9 Marathi affected due to the fire.

Senior Editor of Times now Anand Narasimhan tweeted:

Fire rages next to @TimesNow office in Mumbai. At Mojo bar. All safe so far. Power cut... transmission down. pic.twitter.com/x0godQHPNb — Anand Narasimhan (@AnchorAnandN) December 28, 2017

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

Expressing his grief in a tweet about the incident earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops."

Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017

(With inputs from ANI)