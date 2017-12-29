The massive fire broke out at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against the restaurant where the fire initiated in Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality.

The case has been filed under the charges of culpable homicide under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

Transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom & TV9 Marathi affected due to the fire.

Senior Editor of Times now Anand Narasimhan tweeted:

Fire rages next to @TimesNow office in Mumbai. At Mojo bar. All safe so far. Power cut... transmission down. pic.twitter.com/x0godQHPNb — Anand Narasimhan (@AnchorAnandN) December 28, 2017

The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

(With inputs from ANI)