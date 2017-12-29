MUMBAI: Fourteen persons, including 29-year-old Khushboo celebrating her birthday, were asphyxiated, and at least 23 others (most of them were guests at the party) were injured in a major fire that engulfed a pub and other establishments here early on Friday, an official said. While the majority of the victims were reported to have died on the spot, firemen were able to rescue 10 people safely.

The blaze was first reported around 12.30 am Friday from The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Trade House, a four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, in lower Parel area of south Mumbai. The building houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

The cause of the fire remains to be ascertained. Initially the blaze was suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Here are all the updates:

Five BMC officials have been suspended for negligence: Commissioner Ajoy Mehta (PTI)

Dr.Rajesh Dere, the doctor who performed the postmortems on the bodies said, "Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation."

Social activist Mangesh Kalaskar held “illegal construction” at Kamala Mills premises and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) negligence responsible for the mishap. Kalaskar said: “I made several complaints regarding illegal structures of pubs and hotels in Kamala Mills premises, but the BMC said there was nothing wrong,” he added. (ANI)

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, President, Association of victims of Uphaar tragedy said:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing sadness over the unfortunate incident, in a tweet said, "Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly."

Expressing his grief in a tweet about the incident earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops."

Transmission of the TV channels Times Now, ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom & TV9 Marathi were affected due to the fire. Some of the channels, whose offices are housed in the complex, are yet to resume operations.

The injured have been taken to the KEM, Bhatia Hospital, Airoli Burns Hospital and Sion hospital while two with minor injuries were taken to Sion Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

A massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound a little after midnight.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS and PTI)