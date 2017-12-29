Image used for representational purpose only.

NOIDA: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Jarcha village here, police said today.

Police received a call last night that the six-year-old girl was missing, said SHO Shailendra Pratap Singh.

During a search, it was found that some villagers had seen a man, her neighbour, taking the minor to his house.

The accused was caught by the villagers sexually assaulting the girl after they heard her cries, police said.

He was handed over to the police, they said.