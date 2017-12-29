NEW DELHI: She said there was a departure from the agreed understanding between the two countries in the conduct of the meeting. She also told the House that India’s concerns were conveyed to Pakistan through diplomatic channels on Wednesday.

Pakistani authorities have been cautioned through a note verbale against any mischievous intent with regard to authorities in Islamabad keeping the shoes of Jadhav’s wife and not returning them despite repeated requests.

“Not only the Pakistani press was allowed to approach family members closely, but the family was harassed through use of offensive language by the media (which) hurled false and motivated accusations about Jadhav,” the minister told the House.

Avanti wanted to talk to Jadhav in their mother tongue Marathi, but was not allowed to. She was repeatedly interrupted by two Pakistani officials present. When she persisted, the intercom was closed, the minister said.

Avanti and Chetankul were taken for the meeting without informing the Deputy High Commissioner of India.

“Consequently, he could not see that the family members were being taken after changing their attire and removing their bindis, bangles and mangalsutras. Otherwise he would have objected. The meeting was started without his presence and he could join only after pressing the matter with concerned officials,” she noted.

“The car for the family of Jadhav and the accompanying Indian diplomat was delayed after the meeting to give another opportunity to the media to harass them,” the minister said.

“The mother and wife, after their return, conveyed to me that Kulbhushan Jadhav appeared under considerable stress and was speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. It was clear to them that his remarks were tutored by his captors and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities. His appearance also raised questions of his health and well-being,” Swaraj added.