MAJULI: Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today complained of uneasiness after addressing a public meeting at Majuli island here.

The minister who was here to flag off cargo movement on river Brahmaputra was seen resting his head on the back of his chair after delivering an hour-long speech.

A team of doctors, deployed at the venue on this occasion, rushed to the stage to attend to Gadkari. They checked his sugar and blood pressure levels and offered him a banana to eat.

The volume of the speakers was considerably reduced and a large pedestal fan was placed next to him for his convenience.

Majuli District Medical Officer Sashidhar Phuka said the minister's blood pressure had shot up temporarily and he was now out of danger now.