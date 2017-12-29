KOLKATA: Several people received bullet injuries and vehicles were gutted when local TMC workers clashed with people agitating against a power grid at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Thursday.

The clash occurred when TMC workers prevented a rally by the locally formed anti-power grid group, Jomi, Jibika, Bastutantra o Poribesh Raksha Committee (Committee for protection of land, livelihood, ecology and environment), which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged is aided by Maoists, from entering Polerhat in Bhangar by blocking roads with tree trunks and wooden benches.

While the TMC claimed that two of its workers were injured, with one receiving a bullet injury in a leg, the agitators claimed that four of them were injured, with two receiving bullet injuries. All the injured have been admitted to the local hospital. Several pick-up vans and motorcycles were gutted during the clash. However, police took nearly four hours to reach the spot from Kashipur police station, which is just 5 km away, and bring the situation under control.

The clash erupted ten months after violence during an agitation against the power grid claimed two lives and led to the disappearance of at least 16 people. Bhangar MLA Abdul Razzak Molla claimed that the procession did not have the requisite permission.