KOLKATA: Ruling Trinamool Congress today announced the names of candidates for the upcoming by-polls for Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara assembly seat.

The party nominated Sajda Ahmed for Uluberia. Sajda is a wife of former TMC MP from Uluberia Sultan Ahmed whose death earlier this year has necessitated the election, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

In Noapara assembly constituency, TMC fielded Sunil Singh, he said.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose a few months back.

The by-polls would be held on January 29 and counting of votes will take place on February 1.