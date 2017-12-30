MUMBAI: The disaster at the pub at Kamala Mills Compound was waiting to happen, activists in the area said. Iliyas Ajiz Khan, a resident of Cuff Parade, had written to several government offices, including that of the municipal commissioner, in July about the illegal construction of the roof-top pub 1Above.

An MNS activist from the area, Mangesh Kashalkar, had lodged a complaint with the BMC office about the lack of safety precautions at Kamala Mills Compound. The area has several restaurants and pubs, some of which had constructed illegal extensions, ignoring fire safety rules in the process, he said.

Financial consultant Sandip Sabharwal said, “Most buildings in the compound are decades old and have been refurbished to house more restaurants and pubs. The staircases are narrow and the kitchens have no fire-fighting equipment. Most pubs flout safety norms and play music till 2 am.”

City BJP chief Ashish Shelar demanded an inquiry into the fire safety measures at buildings in the Kamala Mills Compound.