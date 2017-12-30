Anti-terror cops arrest ex-SIMI member from Mumbai airport
By PTI | Published: 30th December 2017 08:51 PM |
Last Updated: 30th December 2017 09:54 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra today apprehended a former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) member from the international airport here.
ATS officials said that Sarjeel Sheikh (34) was caught today morning based on a tip-off that some absconding former members of the SIMI were visiting India regularly.
Sheikh was an absconding accused in a case registered at Kurla police station relating to assault on a public servant as well as unlawful assembly, officials informed.
He has been handed over to Kurla police for further legal action, said officials.