SRINAGAR: After recent cross-LoC raid conducted by army commandos following BAT attack by Pakistan army, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and directed troops remain vigilant and ever ready to deal with any situation.

“Army chief, General Bipin Rawat visited the headquarters of army’s 16 Corps in Jammu today to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the State. He was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu,” defence spokesman said.

He said Army chief was briefed by GoC 16 Corps Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh about the preparedness of troops in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security situation and the measures taken to thwart any misadventure by the inimical forces.

Later, Gen Rawat visited the Rajouri sector wherein he was briefed on the operational readiness by the army officials.

“He also visited the forward posts along the LoC and interacted with the men and official deployed there. He was briefed in detail on the actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid,” the spokesman said.

The army chief directed the troops to continue to remain vigilant and ‘ever ready’ to deal with any situation.

He said troops need to remain prepared in order to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Sources said army chief took the soldiers to remain alert and intensify patrolling between the posts to foil BAT attacks by Pakistani soldiers.

They said General Rawat also told troops to retaliate strongly in case of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops.

The army chief’s visit to the forward posts along the LoC comes after a recent cross-LoC raid by army commandos in Poonch sector. At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed and another injured in the cross-LoC raid.

The raid followed BAT attack by Pakistani commandos on Indian army patrol along LoC in Keri area of Rajouri sector on December 23 in which four army men including an officer were killed and another injured.