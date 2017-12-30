NEW DELHI: Ahead of the publication of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, the Centre has stressed that adequate precautions have been taken to prevent any untoward incident in the state. A number of paramilitary personnel has been deployed in the sensitive areas.

A senior Home Ministry official said the measures have been taken amid anticipation that a certain number of individuals might be left out in the NRC, which could lead to a law and order situation. A security review meeting was recently chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in Guwahati recently after which sensitive areas were identified and precautionary measures were put in place.

The draft NRC for Assam will be released by Monday. The exercise is being conducted by the Assam Government in conjunction with the Registrar General of India under the Union Home Ministry. The Supreme Court is monitoring the updation of the NRC.

The contents of the NRC will be put online and information to those figuring in the list will also be communicated on their mobile numbers through SMS.

“Opportunities for investigation and document verification will be given to people who are left out of the draft. Another draft will come up for people who missed out this time,” said a Home Ministry official.