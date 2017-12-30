PATNA: A man in a Bihar village has allegedly drawn government funds good enough for constructing 42 toilets in his house, an official said on Saturday.

Yogeshwar Choudhary, a resident of Vishnupur Ram village under Hajipur Sadar block in Vaishali district, has managed to draw the funds for construction of toilets 42 times.

"Choudhary has drawn funds for construction of toilet in his house 42 times in his name using different identity cards," a district official said.

According to him, Choudhary has drawn a total of Rs 3,49,600 in the name of constructing a toilet in his house.

Similarly, another man Visheshwar Ram has drew Rs 91,200 by seeking money "to construct a toilet in my house" by presenting the same case 10 times.

Both drew the government funds in the first-half of 2015.

A local social activist Rohit Kumar has demanded that Vaishali District Magistrate initiate action against them and order a probe into the irregularities.

Vaishali Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Sarvanayan Yadav said it was an old case of 2015. The Public Head Engineering Department officials would be able to reflect more on how such irregularities took place, he said,

"We will speak on the issue only after a high-level probe into it," the DDC said.

The Bihar government has been providing Rs 12,000 per family for construction of toilet in rural as well as urban households.