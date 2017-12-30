NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as their Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

The seat was vacated by former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to take over as the Chief Minister of Goa.

Parrikar, when inducted into the union council, was offered a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh since no vacancies were available in Goa.

The term of this seat ends in November 2020.

Puri was sworn in as the Union Minister of State with Independent Charge in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in September.

He is a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who formerly served as Chairman of United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.