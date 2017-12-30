NEW DELHI: The Congress today termed as "disappointing and unacceptable" the sharing of dais by Palestine ambassador in Pakistan with JuD chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

"It is imperative that the Palestine authority clarify its position and reaffirms its stated position of condemning the terror syndicate led by Hafiz Saeed," Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

"News reports of Saeed's presence in a public function and sharing the dais with the ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan, is disappointing and unacceptable," he said.

The former Union minister said the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief was the mastermind behind the Mumbai terror attack of 2008, which killed a large number of innocent people, both Indians and nationals of other countries, for which "he is yet to be brought to justice".

The Palestine Authority had always acted in solidarity with India and had condemned the Mumbai terror attack, Sharma added.