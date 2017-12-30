AHMEDABAD: Days after being sworn into office, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is yet to take charge of the portfolios alloted to him, with a source in the BJP saying he has conveyed his displeasure to the party leadership over the departments alloted to him.

In the previous government, Patel used to handle important portfolios like finance and urban development.

However this time, he has been alloted charge of departments like road and building, and health.

Apart from these two, he has also given the charge of medical education, Narmada, Kalpsar and capital project after the portfolios were alloted on December 28.

The deputy chief minister has not taken charge of the portfolios till today.

This time, the finance portfolio was alloted to Saurabh Patel, while Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has kept the charge of urban development department with himself.

Skirting the question over Nitin Patel's "unhappiness" with the party, Rupani went away without replying.

After distribution of portfolios on Thursday, Nitin Patel had not spoken in the media briefing and left in a hurry.

At that time Rupani had said, "It is not true that the minister who has finance portfolio is number two in the cabinet. Nitin Patel is our senior leader and will remain number two." Despite repeated attempts, Nitin Patel could not be reached for comments.