MUMBAI: Mumbai residents expressed grief over the tragedy. One of the brothers’ family members said: “It is sad... the boys have grown up before us.”

Sharad Jadhav, a Marathi news channel producer working in the night shift in his office in the same building, said: “Around 150 people must have been at the pubs. It was a chaotic situation. The injured people said they had much difficulty trying to escape the fire.”

Another survivor, Sulbha Arora, said she was just paying the bill after dinner when the fire broke out. “Within minutes, there was a stampede-like situation at the exit and people ran over me when I fell. Fortunately, we could find another exit from the kitchen,” she said.

At least 50 people were taken to the nearby King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital. “We started receiving patients from 1 am. Twelve patients suffered superficial burns. All have been treated and released. Fourteen bodies were also brought to the hospital. The main reason for the deaths was suffocation and carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Dr Avinash Supe, dean of KEM hospital.