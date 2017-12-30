JAJPUR: Four people were killed and five others seriously injured in a road accident in Odisha's Jajpur district.

A vegetable laden truck collided with a multi-utility vehicle at Jainapur on NH-53 in the district in which four people died on the spot and five others were seriously injured.

Three critically injured have been admitted in Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital and two admitted in a nearby hospital.

Police is investigating the matter.