SHIMLA: Senior Congress leader and MLA Asha Kumari, who was booked under Sections 353 and 332 of the IPC for allegedly slapping a lady constable on duty, filed a counter complaint today, officials said.

In her complaint, Asha Kumari, who had later apologised, accused the lady constable of manhandling, threatening to kill and obstructing her from going to the Congress office during the visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi yesterday and repeatedly slapping her, they added.

The MLA stated in her complaint that she had to attend an important meeting and hence could not lodge the complaint yesterday, the officials said.