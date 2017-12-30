The Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people and injured several others. (PTI Photo)

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation today announced a detailed survey and fire audit of commercial establishments here in the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai.

In his order issued today, PMC Commissioner Kunal Kumar directed the city engineering, health and fire departments to carry out a detailed survey and fire audit of commercial establishments and properties.

Kumar directed these departments to form special teams to carry out the survey and asked them to submit a consolidated report by January 15.

Officials said that the engineering department had been asked to carry out an audit of properties where unauthorized commercial activities were being conducted.