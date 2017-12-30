NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has not received any proposal from the State Government of Kerala for redrawing of boundaries of Kurinji Sanctuary, Centre said Friday.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said as per provisions the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, no alteration of the boundaries of a sanctuary shall be made by the State Government except on a recommendation of the National Board for Wildlife.

Proposed over 3200-hectare area in Munnar of Idukki district, one of the biodiversity hotspots, the ‘Neelakurinji sanctuary’ attracts large number of tourists.

A preliminary notification in this regards was issued in 2006 by the LDF government but there has not been any movement follow protests by locals.

The minister said that a petition from Kummanam Rajasekharan, State President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Kerala State Office, soliciting urgent intervention to save Kurinji Wildlife Sanctuary has been received. “As the matter contained in the petition pertained to State of Kerala, the Ministry has referred the matter to the Chief Wildlife Warden, Government of Kerala,” he added.