KOLKATA: A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee decided to compensate farmers affected by the 440 KV power grid at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, local Trinamool Congress MLA Abdul Razzak Molla took a U-turn on Saturday and threatened to silence the protestors and commence the power grid before the panchayat elections in May.

Speaking to pro-power grid Trinamool Congress workers after a ‘peace rally’ from Kashipur to Anantapur villages in Bhangar on Saturday, Molla threatened to take severe action against the agitators. “We will give them some time to end this protest. If they don’t listen, we will then throw our net and nab the main culprits. A thorn can only be taken out with another thorn and that thorn has to be really sharp or else the entire injured area will become infected,” he said.

Keeping in mind the importance of the upcoming panchayat elections and the lurking threat of BJP, Molla added: “We will commence the power grid by any means before the panchayat elections. While BJP wants to make India a Hindu nation, our leader Mamata Banerjee is striving hard to keep secularism alive in our country.”

With Mamata Banerjee asking all three local TMC power centers to work together, other local TMC strongmen Arabul Islam and Kaizar Ahmed, apart from Molla, also attended the ‘peace rally’ at Bhangar on Saturday.

“Thousands of people are walking with us to bring back peace to Bhangar,” said Arabul Islam. “People want development and the power grid. Bhangar is a strong base of TMC and we will not lose this land to Jomi, Jibika, Bastutantra o Poribesh Raksha Committee,” said Kaizar Ahmed.