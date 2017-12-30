BANDA: Twelve farmers suffered injuries in a clash between two groups over chasing away stray cattle in neighbouring Hamirpur district and had to be hospitalised, police said today.

Eight farmers have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred yesterday under Jariya police station area, they said.

Farmers of Chibauli and Magraul villages clashed over chasing away stray cattle with both sides used sticks and also opening gunfire in the air, Circle Officer, Jariya, Rajnish Upadhyaya said.

Twelve farmers from both sides were injured and were hospitalised, he said.

Upadhyaya said FIR has been filed against 14 farmers of Chibauli and 20 of Magraul villages of which eight have been arrested.

Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the villages as a precautionary measure, he added.