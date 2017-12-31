CHANDIGARH: Punjab's opposition Akali Dal on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the funding of sand mining auctions of Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh's associates by the main accused in the Rs 1,000 crore irrigation scam.

It also sought an Enforcement Directorate inquiry.

Akali Dal MPs Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Balwinder Singh Bhundur said the central agencies should also probe the release of Rs 4 crore to contractor Gurinder Singh, who was the main accused in the irrigation scam, by Rana Gurjit's ministry.

"How can the Irrigation Ministry release money to a contractor who is being probed and has even been arrested? The contractor's direct involvement in the sand mine auctions on behalf of Rana Gurjit's associates alone can explain the undue favours given to him by the Irrigation Ministry," they said in a statement here.

They said in both cases the minister was liable for criminal prosecution as facts revealed that irrigation scam money had been used to fund personal business interests of his close associates and partner J.S. Randhawa.

"There is no way he (Rana Gurjit) can continue as a minister and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should dismiss him immediately," they added.