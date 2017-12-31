LUCKNOW: A madrAsa caretaker arrested in a late Friday night swoop for allegedly sexually harassing the inmates of the institution, was produced in a CBI court and sent to 14 days’ judicial remand here on Saturday. The team of the district administration and the police, led by SSP Deepak Kumar, rescued 51 girls from the madrasa during the raid.

The action was taken after some of the inmates of the girls’ madrasa—Jamiya Khadeezatul Lilmominat—located in the old city area of Lucknow, dropped pieces of paper on which they had narrated their plight, into adjoining houses.

The neighbours alerted the madarsa owner, Sayyed Mohammed Jilani Ashraf, who in turn got in touch with SSP Deepak Kumar about the activities of caretaker Tayyab Zia.

Tayyab Zia was arrested in the raid and the victims were taken to a Nari Niketan in Lucknow. Deepak Kumar said that around 151 girls were on the rolls of the madrasa and seven of them had complained of sexual harassment.