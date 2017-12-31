SRINAGAR: Days after the retaliatory cross-LoC raid conducted by Army commandos, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and directed troops to remain vigilant and ready to deal with any situation.

“Army chief General Bipin Rawat visited the headquarters of 16 Corps in Jammu today to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the state. He was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt-Gen D Anbu,” a defence spokesman said.

He said General Rawat was briefed by GoC, 16 Corps, Lt-Gen Saranjeet Singh, about the preparedness of troops in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security scenario and the measures taken to thwart any misadventure by the inimical forces.

Later, Gen Rawat visited the Rajouri sector wherein he was briefed on the operational readiness by army officers. “He also visited the forward posts along the LoC and interacted with the men and officers deployed there. He was briefed on the actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid,” the spokesman said.

Sources said the chief told the soldiers to intensify patrolling between the posts and to retaliate strongly in case of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops. The Army chief’s visit to the posts comes a few days after a raid by Army commandos in Poonch sector.