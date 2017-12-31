NEW DELHI: India’s defence establishment has urgently flagged that its secure communications are being interrupted by mobile telephone services that distort messages in operational areas, a government source told The Sunday Express.

Ironically, the warning from the defence establishment comes just as time rolls into 2018 from tomorrow, that will mark the centenary of the end of World War I when radio telephony was in its infancy. The consequences of garbled communication were illustrated by a young officer in that war.

The youth leading his soldiers under fire, ordered his radioman to relay to his headquarters through a series of field telephones: “Send reinforcements, we are going to advance.”

What his superior received was: “Send three and four pence, we are going to dance”.

A hundred years since that apocryphal story, India’s security forces have pointed to multiple reasons for a structured policy. Among the top reasons are the government’s own initiatives for a Digital India and Smart Cities that will demand increased bandwidth and spectrum.

In India, like in many other countries, frequencies of electro-magnetic waves through which radio signals are transmitted (collectively called spectrum) were vested with the defence forces. Allocation of the frequencies to private operators yielded easy revenues for the government and led to the 2G case that was dismissed by a court last week.

“This (interference in military communications) was always going to be an issue, but it now seems to have proliferated,” explained Lt General Rajesh Pant (retired), former Additional Director General (Information Systems) at Army Headquarters, to The Sunday Standard. Gen. Pant was one of the founders of the country’s Electronic Warfare (EW, in military parlance) and counter-EW programme.

“The proximity of (mobile) towers in some parts that can affect surveillance and reconnaissance and even jammers is a big concern,” he said. Even if military communication is encrypted or coded interference puts the forces at risk if it can be tapped. While the code may not be cracked, messages can be distorted, just like that of the officer a 100 years back. The military wants its hardware and software to be upgraded. But that would required tens of thousands of crores of rupees.

The first report of mobile phone signals affecting “tactical battle areas”—up to 30 or 40 km from the LoC and the International Boundary (depending on the terrain) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control with China emerged four years back.

Before flashing an urgent requirement signal, the military sent a number of advisories to its personnel.

Among them were not to use mobile phones in operational areas and certainly not Chinese-made handsets. Last week, footage of soldiers stamping out mobile handsets of young recruits in a regimental centre went viral.

The army officially justified it as an operational necessity. “Digital media changes habits easily and you do not want distractions during operations,” said one officer. Across the military, as across industry, fresh recruits are or near being millennial—all those who celebrate their 18th birthdays on January 1 onwards would have been born in 2000.

But the military has also emphasised factors that include the changed nature of warfare and risks that are determining that change. They have suggested that the “Defence Interest Zone” should be extended to parts of the country that are in the hinterland, away from borders, a background note circulated in the government has pointed out.

Not only is armed conflict now of a “hybrid nature” but the army, navy and the air force are adapting to “network centric warfare” for mobile operations. Therefore, the demand for spectrum within the military has increased, it has emphasised.

The presence and use of mobile operations in this environment is creating “Electro Magnetic Interference”, (EMI) says the note. To ensure Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) of all defence equipment will be expensive. EMI is the disruption of electronic communication equipment by similar equipment. EMC is the ability of equipment to function as intended despite the disruption.

In one scenario, a commanding officer near Uri should be able to tell the men leading patrols near the LoC to move in the direction intended and not elsewhere. Apart from the Army, Navy and Air Force are big users of multiple frequencies. All new navy vessels, including submarines such as the INS Kalvari, that was commissioned by the Prime Minister this month, are within the ambit of Network Centric Operations.

Spectrum within the “Defence Band” as it used to be till about four years ago. Current status undisclosed

1) 30 MHz-88 MHz. Also known as the technical-tactical band. Used by the military.

2) Uses encrypted ground-to-air and surface-to-surface communications. Now experiencing interference.

Current scenario

1) Cellulor radio (mobile phone operators in the 800 MHz band (2G), 900 MHz band (3G), 1800 MHz

band (4G)