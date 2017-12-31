NEW DELHI: Ending months of speculation, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Saturday gave Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati the green signal. However, the movie would be released only after a few modifications and with a new title — ‘Padmavat’.

Bhansali had earlier told a parliamentary panel the film was based on the 16th century epic poem Padmavat.

With the modifications, the film would be given a U/A certificate, officials said, adding that a disclaimer on ‘not glorifying the practice of Sati’ would have to be shown before the movie and during the interval. Some changes have been recommended in the song Ghoomar, which has been ruling the charts for the last few weeks.

Officials said the CBFC asked for five modifications, which director Bhansali agreed to. There would also have to be a disclaimer that the film does not claim historical accuracy.

As news of clearance to the film broke, several Rajput outfits warned of protests. Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi threatened to stage agitations at cinema halls screening the film.