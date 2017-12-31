GOALPARA (ASSAM): Abdul Awal has no doubt his name will figure in the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), the “first draft” or “part draft” of which will be published on December 31. However, most others in his Moilapathar village, some 165 km west of Guwahati, in Goalpara district are not sure about theirs.

Awal (25), a Bengali-speaking Muslim who runs a printing outlet at Moilapathar Bazar, claims that he, his dad and granddad were born in Goalpara, and as such, he is not worried. But he admits that panic has set in among a large section of the Bengali-speaking Muslims in the district that they could miss the NRC bus.

“People are not speaking up for fear of a backlash, but I tell you there is widespread panic among our people that they could be targeted by the BJP government through the updation of the NRC. Even while it is being updated, the BLO (booth level officer, who is a representative of the Election Commission), often visits the houses of locals and asks them to keep documents ready to be furnished before the court of foreigners’ tribunals as their nationality is under a cloud.

They have their names in the voters’ lists and have documents to prove they are genuine Indian citizens, yet they are being harassed,” Awal told Express.

Villagers fear the government could resort to “manipulation” and “tricks” to target the community. They say notices have been served on people twice and even thrice by a foreigners’ tribunal despite their winning cases the first time their nationality was questioned.

Foreigners’ tribunals deal with cases of unclear citizenship. Once a foreigners’ tribunal pronounces a person an illegal immigrant, he/she would be sent to a detention centre — a separate cell in a jail. There are cases of people, declared foreigners, winning their cases in court after cooling their heels at detention centres.

As the Registrar General of India readies to publish the “part draft” of the National Register of Citizens to identify migrants who have illegally entered Assam from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971, Express, in a three-part series, examines the mood in the areas worst hit by the migration

The suspicion that the government could go after them by not entering their names in the NRC is writ large on the faces of locals in Moriom Nagar, Rupnagar, Mama Bhagin Shil, Paharshing Para, Azadnagar, Gobindapur Chala etc. which surround Moilapathar.

Hamidul Islam (32), who hails from Moriom Nagar, says the villagers fear that errors in the spelling of their names and those of their fathers and forefathers in official documents issued years ago could land them in trouble. The documents are needed to establish linkages with individuals who stayed in India before March 24, 1971, based on which the citizenship of applicants will be determined.

The NRC state coordinator, Prateek Hajela, admits that there could be errors during the process of verification of documents. “The applicants, whose names may not figure in the draft NRC, will be given one month to submit claims and objections with us. Still, if a person fails to prove his citizenship, he can move a foreigners’ tribunal,” Hajela explains.

Abdul Hai, an auto-rickshaw driver, says he ferries at least two to three people, who have been served notices on the suspicion that they are doubtful voters, to the court of foreigners’ tribunal in Goalpara every day. “Once the draft NRC is out, you will see the names of many of our people missing. A conspiracy is at work,” he said.

Barak Ali, a daily wage earner, says the poor will continue to suffer. “It is rare that the rich have been served notices by the foreigners’ tribunals,” he adds.

Ali Akbar (42) of Azadnagar says he had voted in several elections but had now been served the notice. “My lawyer said the verdict will come on January 10,” he says.

Another villager, Md. Ekdul Hussain (53), says he is not sure if he will be in the draft NRC.

“My suspicion is over re-verification of documents by NRC authorities. My neighbours submitted all documents, including some dating back to the 1960s, yet NRC officials are visiting their houses for re-verification. During the visits, they keep three villagers as witnesses for every individual, including kids. I wonder if something fishy is going on,” he says.

Women across villages refused to comment. They appeared panicked. Goalpara is among ten of Assam’s 33 districts where the state government fears there could be a law and order problem after publication of the “final draft” NRC. It will be published after the first two phases. The first phase is covering 2.38 crore of Assam’s 3.28 crore population. The state government has deployed additional central forces to the “vulnerable” districts.

Meanwhile, for the record, “moila” in the local language means dirt and Moilapathar, which was once a field, derived its name from the dirt, says Majibar Rahman, a local. It is now “Sonarpathar”, he adds hastily laughing. “Sona” is gold but the dusty and bumpy road traversing the village does not speak of its development.

During last year’s state elections, the BJP had promised to build a corruption-free, pollution-free and illegal immigrant-free Assam. The Centre is now trying to give citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants. The BJP argues that the Hindus had fled Bangladesh in the face of torture and persecution.

(Tomorrow: Citizenship of even a former MLA is questioned)