NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that "service to people" was the biggest identity of humankind and also a part of India's culture.

"On December 25, Christmas was celebrated across the world. It was also celebrated in India. On this day we remember the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ, and the thing we remember the most was his teachings on service," Modi said in 2017's last edition of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He also said that we see emphasis on service in the Bible.

"The son of man has come, not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life, as blessing to all humankind," Modi said talking about Christ's commitment to service.

"Serving people is the biggest identity of humankind."