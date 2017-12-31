MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena appears to be taking the flak for the Kamala Mills Compound tragedy as Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray has promoted ideas like rooftop eateries and promotion of nightlife.

A Bill in this regard, too, was cleared during the winter session at Nagpur recently. While advocating the idea, Aditya had said Mumbai’s nightlife was restricted to star hotels and that the government needed to open it up for common man in non-residential areas. The BMC was also considering a proposal to approve late night parties on rooftops. The Shiv Sena had claimed credit for the decision. But after the Kamala Mills fire tragedy, the home department might recommend a rethinking on the proposal.

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, demanded a CBI probe in the conduct of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“There had been a similar incident of fire at restaurant in Kurla two years back. Inquiry was ordered but revealed nothing. BMC officials won’t conduct a proper inquiry against their own colleagues,” he said.

Though Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant tried to divert the ire towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by saying he, as in-charge of the urban development department, was ultimately responsible for the disaster, Sena leaders, including Aditya, remained defensive.

Putting up a brave front, Thackeray junior visited the site. But he went on the backfoot after suggesting that prominently displaying fire audit report would be made mandatory for restaurants.