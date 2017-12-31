Uttar Pradesh: Minister Anupriya Patel suffers injury after convoy cars collide with each other
By ANI | Published: 31st December 2017

ALLAHABAD: Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel sustained minor injuries after the cars in her convoy collided with each other on Sunday, here.
According to reports, four vehicles of her convoy collided with each other where six people, along with Patel, suffered injuries.
Patel was on her way to attend a public gathering in Koraon village.
Further details are awaited.