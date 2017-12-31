ALLAHABAD: Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel sustained minor injuries after the cars in her convoy collided with each other on Sunday, here.

According to reports, four vehicles of her convoy collided with each other where six people, along with Patel, suffered injuries.

Patel was on her way to attend a public gathering in Koraon village.

Further details are awaited.