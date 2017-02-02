JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu today visited Kathua and took sock of preparedness in the district in view of Assembly election in neighbouring Punjab on February 4. The CEO said liquor shops falling under 3km radius from the border of Punjab will remain closed on the day of polling.

Shantmanu had detailed discussion on security arrangements on both sides of the state border and called for joint security set-up for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during the elections, an official spokesman said. District Election Officer Ramesh Kumar said directions have been passed to local industrial associations for giving paid holiday to the employees/laborers hailing from Punjab who are working in different industrial units in Kathua on polling day.

Later, the CEO took stock of arrangements being put in place for ensuing panchayat elections and directed the DEO to complete the process of delimitation as per amended Panchayati Raj Act within stipulated time.