NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha slipped into a pandemonium on Thursday following the Opposition uproar over the issue of the death of the sitting IUML MP E Ahmed, with lawmakers demanding a House panel probe into the circumstances surrounding the demise of the veteran Parliamentarian.

The Congress and Left MPs claimed in the Lok Sabha that the deceased Parliamentarian was shown alive under “the pressure of the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure that the presentation of the Budget was not deferred”. The Lok Sabha had to be adjourned under persistent protest by the Opposition MPs for setting up of a House panel to probe the issue. Afterwards, the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to adjourn the House for the day, as the Opposition did not relent from the protest.

The Congress and Left MPs created ruckus in the House and even claimed that the family members of the veteran parliamentarian was handed over "ill-treatment" at the government hospital after he was admitted there on January 31.

Incidentally, 78-year-old Ahamed had collapsed during President's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. Amid drama at the RML hospital, Ahmed was declared dead in early hours of Monday, while the Speaker ruled that the Budget presentation could not be deferred due to the overriding Constitutional obligations.

Raising the issue, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge said: "The body of the deceased leader was kept there in an inhuman way. His daughter and son-in-law were not allowed to meet for six-seven hours.” He added that the circumstances surrounding Ahmed’s death that “the government shrouded such big incident to ensure the Budget is presented”.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury raised the matter of E Ahamed during Zero Hour and demanded thorough investigation in the manner his death was handled by the government. “There were conflicting reports about his death some doctors said he died when he was taken to hospital and some said he died in the hospital. I want a proper and thorough investigation in the manner in which the death of one of senior leader and formers cabinet minister E Ahamed was handled and the way the news about his death was suppressed.” Yechury said that senior leaders and even his family members were not allowed to meet him in the hospital.

“There has been interference that is what I hear, from highest authorities, from the PMO and this shameful. I want this to be thoroughly investigated. I wish this is not true but if it is true, then action must be taken against those who have behaved in this manner," said Yechury.

He also mentioned that Ahamed was put on life support system without the consent of his family members which is against the medical laws in the country.