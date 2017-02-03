CHANDIGARH: Over six lakh first-time voters are set to exercise their right in the assembly polls of Punjab on Saturday with district administrations to award them with certificates and mementos.



Furthermore, Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system of voting will be used in 33 constituencies in Punjab for the first time in India.



Meanwhile, social networking site Facebook, in collaboration with the Election Commission (EC), has reminded voters over 18 years age (Facebook users) to vote on February 4. The reminder links to the EC’s website where further details are available.



A “Share You Voted” button also allows people to highlight their status as a voter, without specifying who they voted for.



VK Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab and VK Bhawra, ADGP Elections, informed the state machinery is working round the clock with over 2.07 lakh employees and one lakh police officials.



He said over 1.98 crore voters would decide the fate of 1145 candidates in 117 constituencies. Singh pointed out that 14,177 polling stations have been established and 31,460 (Electronic Voting Machines) EVMs are being used in this election.



He further indicated that election commission has identified 786 critical polling stations while 23 constituencies have been declared sensitive as per the reports of the observer.



Meanwhile, for the first time, 45,000 police personnel have been given the option to exercise thier votes via postal ballot, Singh said. As per latest reports, over 21,000 personnel have already exercised their right.



He also conducted a demonstration of the VVPAT system and said Punjab is proud to initiate the transparent system of voting in 33 constituencies for the first time in India.



VK Bhawra, Punjab ADGP, has asserted that intensive search enabled Punjab Police to seize a record Rs 80 crores along with 416 illegal weapons.



He said a record 1412 FIRs were registered under the Excise Act and 155 cases worth Rs 24 crore were referred to the Income Tax Department.



Liquor worth Rs 8.58 crore, drugs worth Rs 17.52 crore, gold worth Rs 16 crore and cash amounting to Rs 10.05 crore were seized at different nakas. Forty cases of paid news were also detected, he said.