CHANDIGARH: With the Assembly polls lined up in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all ministers from Haryana including the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar are likely to campaign for the BJP in both the states.

According to sources, as per the directions from the BJP high command, all ministers including CM Khattar, chief parliamentary secretaries besides all party MLAs and state party leaders will campaign for the party candidates in both the states. The saffron party’s state office bearers including district presidents are already in these two states for coordination of booth management and other party related activities.

A senior BJP leader said, “The party high command has already assigned duties for the Haryana CM, ministers, CPS, MLAs in both these states for election campaigning. The ministers have already left for the campaigning. While Mahinpal Dhanda MLA from Panipat (Rural), Sukhvinder Shyoran MLA from Badhra will be in Western Uttar Pradesh, general secretary (Organisation) Suresh Bhatt and state BJP spokesman Veer Kumar Yadav will be in Uttarakhand looking after election management and campaigning.

Sources said that the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and education minister Ram Bilas Sharma may soon go to Uttarakhand for the campaigning for the party candidates. Also, the party is working on the schedules of Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and MP from Ambala Rattan Lal Kataria besides some of the state ministers.

BJP’s national general secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal recently held a meeting of all the state party leaders and office bearers wherein he gave the necessary directions on campaigning for the party in both the states.

Reportedly, the party had initially planned similar campaigns in neighboring Punjab. According to sources, Haryana finance minister Capt Abhimanyu was made the co-in charge of the party campaign in the state. However, due to the SYL issue between both the states, the leaders eventually withdrew from the plans.