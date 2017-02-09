NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Anand Grover in the 2G spectrum cases to withdraw his plea that had sought a stay on the release of attached properties of Dayanidhi and Kalanithi Maran. Last week, the brothers were discharged by the CBI special court from all charges. The properties, to the tune of `742.58 crore, were attached during investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud allowed Grover’s plea. However, the Bench expressed unhappiness when the SPP submitted that the court should clarify where the revision or appeal in the matter will go for hearing.

“Why should we tell you what you should do. You go where you want to go. We cannot tell you where to go. Should we tell every litigant that you go to that or this court. Is that the work which the Supreme Court should do from morning to evening,” it said.

A day after the Marans were discharged in the case last week, the SPP, without waiting for the ED, had moved the SC in his individual capacity seeking certain orders relating to their discharge and had informed the Bench that a proper appeal would be filed by the ED.