Udayan blames adultery for Akansha murder; cops doubtful

Bankura police have not taken this account for granted even as the Akansha’s call history points at something else.

Facebook profile picture of the couple Udayan Das and Akansha Sharma. | EPS

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Triple-murder accused Udayan Das has revealed he killed his girlfriend Akansha Sharma in a fit of rage over his belief that she committed adultery and was involved with two men from Rajasthan and Mumbai.

"Udayan has claimed the motive of the murder was Akansha's multiple relationships with a school-mate in Rajasthan and a social media friend from Mumbai. However, her cellphone records indicate all calls to the men in Rajasthan and Mumbai were made after she was murdered in August last year. So, we doubt Udayan may have himself made those calls to later prove the adultery angle. He is trying to divert the direction of investigation," an investigating officer told Express.

To know more about his past, a Bankura police team will meet his mother’s relatives in Bhopal and Gwalior—including her sister, three brothers and Udayan's paternal uncles, he added.

The accused was interrogated for over six hours on Wednesday. Asked about his past, Udayan claimed he was taunted for his dark complexion and short height by his school friends in Bhopal.

"Udayan has mentioned two of his school friends who named him 'Brinjal Thief' and taunted him for his dark complexion and short height. That had motivated him to get rich for giving a befitting reply," the officer added.

Police have also revealed that red circle marks and signatures of Akansha Sharma were found on five dates in a calendar at Udayan's Bhopal residence. However, cops are suspicious about the authencity of the signatures, for it's mentioned Akansha is going to the US at one place whereas in reality she never went to the country.

The calendar has been sent for examination to check whether the handwriting belongs to Akansha or Udayan.

