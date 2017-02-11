One killed, 15 injured in road mishap in J-K

By PTI

BHADERWAH: The driver of a mini-bus was killed and 15 others, including 10 women, were injured today when the vehicle collided head-on with a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that the mini bus, which was on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu, collided with the passenger bus coming near Karara in Doda on Batote-Kishtwar national highway around 1.30 PM.

"Such was the impact of the collision, that the driver of the Winger (mini bus) died on spot and 15 passengers, mostly of the mini bus got injured," SHO Thathri Vinay Parihar said.

Police reached the spot and shifted all the injured to the district hospital in Doda, he said.

The driver has been identified as Mohd Ramzan, a resident of village Ghuraka-Seri in Bhaderwah town of Doda.

One of the injured is stated to be critical condition while others are responding well to the treatment, Parihar said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Thathri police station, the SHO said.