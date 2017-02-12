Enforcement Directorate slaps PMLA against Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In fresh trouble for controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, the Enforcement Directorate has booked him under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bhandari is already facing investigation by the agency under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency has booked Bhandari along with some of his associates under PMLA after taking cognisance of Delhi Police FIR registered last year in connection with violations under the Official Secrets Act, sources said.

The sources said, the agency will soon issue summons to Bhandari to appear before it in connection with the probe into the PMLA case.

Proceedings under FEMA are civil in nature and the agency can slap fines but an accused cannot be arrested. However, cases under PMLA are criminal in nature and the ED can arrest, search and seize the premises and even attach assets acquired by using tainted money.

The ED probe will entail unearthing 'proceeds of crime' generated by Bhandari, his associates and their business entities and accordingly initiate attachment proceedings for such tainted assets, the sources added.