Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate slaps PMLA against Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

The sources said, the agency will soon issue summons to Bhandari to appear before it in connection with the probe into the PMLA case.

Published: 12th February 2017 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2017 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In fresh trouble for controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, the Enforcement Directorate has booked him under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bhandari is already facing investigation by the agency under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

The agency has booked Bhandari along with some of his associates under PMLA after taking cognisance of Delhi Police FIR registered last year in connection with violations under the Official Secrets Act, sources said.

The sources said, the agency will soon issue summons to Bhandari to appear before it in connection with the probe into the PMLA case.

Proceedings under FEMA are civil in nature and the agency can slap fines but an accused cannot be arrested. However, cases under PMLA are criminal in nature and the ED can arrest, search and seize the premises and even attach assets acquired by using tainted money.

The ED probe will entail unearthing 'proceeds of crime' generated by Bhandari, his associates and their business entities and accordingly initiate attachment proceedings for such tainted assets, the sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari Enforcement Directorate Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp