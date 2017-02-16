Here’s the Selfie to beat Kim Kardashian’s and Sunny Leone’s

Home Nation

Selfie from space clicked from aboard ISRO’s world-record mission.

PSLV-C37 rocket with 104 satellites. | ISRO video

Step aside Kim Kardashian and Sunny Leone. Here’s the selfie to beat all others vying for likes on Instagram and Facebook. When India on Wednesday made a world record by launching the most number of satellites at one go — 104, high-resolution cameras onboard shot selfies and videos and sent them back to the elated scientists monitoring the mission back at ISRO.

The views were captured using a ‘Video imaging system’ consisting of eight cameras fitted on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), India’s workhorse rocket. The PSLV-C37 rocket with 104 satellites weighing 1,378 kg lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday at 9.28 am.

 

The satellite was launched in four stages from Sriharikota. The four stages of the rocket pushed the 320-tonne PSLV into space.

The onboard camera that was rolling sent back views showing the several stages of separation of the satellite in space. The selfie video gives a vivid view of the satellites. The 104 satellites launched in ISRO’s 39th PSLV mission include the main payload-India’s Cartosat-2 series satellite and 103 co-passenger satellites, including INS-1A and 1B from ISRO and 101 nano-satellites for various foreign customers

