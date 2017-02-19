Home Nation

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan joins BJP

This is not the first time that the Bhojpuri star is joining a political party. In 2014, Kishan had contested elections on Congress ticket.

Published: 19th February 2017 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2017 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ravi Kishan joins BJP in presence of party president Amit Shah. | PIcture Courtesy: ANI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noted Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan on Sunday joined the BJP in presence of the party chief Amit Shah.

Kishan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was earlier in the Congress. He told reporters that the BJP party focuses on development and works for the poor.

BJP leaders hope that his campaign for the party will help it in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls in the coming phases, where Bhojpuri films enjoy a huge following.

(With Inputs from ANI)

TAGS
BJP Amit Shah actor Ravi Kishan Bhojpuri

