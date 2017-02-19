Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan joins BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noted Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan on Sunday joined the BJP in presence of the party chief Amit Shah.

Kishan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was earlier in the Congress. He told reporters that the BJP party focuses on development and works for the poor.

BJP leaders hope that his campaign for the party will help it in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls in the coming phases, where Bhojpuri films enjoy a huge following.

(With Inputs from ANI)