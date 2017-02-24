Home Nation

Two Maoists killed in Vishakhapatnam encounter

The police officials from Visakapatnam district confirmed about the exchange of fire and the subsequent death of two Maoists.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two Maoists were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the police at Annavaram forest region of Koyyurru mandal in Visakhapatnam agency on Saturday morning.

The police officials from Visakapatnam district confirmed about the exchange of fire and the subsequent death of two Maoists. According to the police officials, the firing occurred while the police teams were conducting a regular combing operation in the region. Two kit bags and two guns have also been recovered from the spot, they added.

Though the identity is yet to be ascertained, it is learnt that a militia commander and a Dalam member were killed in the encounter. Sources said that two more Maoists were also taken into custody.  An enquiry over the incident is underway.

