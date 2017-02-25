Centre’s attitude toward Kashmiri’s a bigger threat than Pakistan: National Conference

By ANI

JAMMU: The National Conference (NC) on Saturday stood firmly behind its Chief Farooq Abdullah, after he came under fire for saying that Kashmiri youth are picking up arms to fight for their freedom, saying that he was only voicing what the young people wanted, adding that the Centre was the real culprit here for the burgeoning crisis in the Valley.

Speaking to ANI here, NC leader Mustafa Kamal said that Abdullah had only echoed the sentiments of the youth of the Valley, and it was a fact that everyone was aware of.

“He said the youth are facing the gun and nobody would like to lose his life. They have picked up a stone and they want restoration of their rights and that they are demanding azadi. There is nothing wrong in that, everybody knows that,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Centre for their attitude towards the Kashmiri people, Kamal added that the culprit was not Pakistan but New Delhi, which was simply turning a deaf ear to all reason.



“Once the cause is addressed the stone pelting will stop. But New Delhi does not seem amenable to sound advice. He (Abdullah) only said what the youth are demanding. He has given a sane advice,” he added.

Reiterating that the biggest threat is not Pakistan but the attitude of New Delhi towards people of Kashmir, the NC leader called on the Centre to listen to reason, climb down from its “high pedestal” and have a dialogue with Pakistan.

Abdullah came under the scanner after he said that the new generation of militants in the state were fighting for “freedom of this nation”.

Addressing NC workers in Srinagar, Abdullah said the youth were not sacrificing their lives to become an MLA, an MP or a minister.

“Our youth are giving sacrifices. They don’t want to become MLA, MP or minister. They are rendering sacrifices demanding their rights. This is our land and we are its owners, you are not. This should not be forgotten,” he said.

On the recent warning of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to the youth of Kashmir, Abdullah said, “It is not right. This is unfortunate, because if you have to solve the problem, it can’t be solved by a bullet or a gun, but by dialogue. And dialogue is the way we should adopt,” he said.