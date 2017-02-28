People waiting outside a bank to exchange old currency notes after PM Modi announced the Demonetisation on November 8. (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: After government claims that demonetisation process is almost over, the Congress is readying with ammunition to expose NDA government’s game-changer. The ‘Untold Stories of Demonetization’ will be unveiled by the grand old party on Friday, March 3. The Party has decided to field big names including former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal and Montek Singh Ahluwalia to present another side of demonetisation and its impact on Indian economy.

According to the sources, Congress' high-powered seminar will focus on difficulties faced by the poor in the hinterland, job cuts, impact on artisan, farmers, trade along with its overall impact on national economy.

Earlier Congress party had asked “each party worker to take at least 4-5 photos and videos which captures sufferings of people in their local area because of central government’s anti-people policies.”

The Congress plan was to create a mosaic of collated photos and a million of stories from the grassroots to depict tangible damage done by Modi Sarkar. The Congress’s drive had continued till February 20.

The Congress had also conducted grassroots public meetings under a month-long campaign covering all assembly constituencies across the country.

The selected state leaders for the campaign were told to train at least 1000 workers to hold anti-government campaigns at the block level.

A state level conclave was also held by Congress leaders between January 20-25 to brief the state wide party workers about objectives of Jan VednaAbhiyan.

While the Congress is demanding that Rs. 25,000 should be deposited in the account of at least one woman belonging to each BPL family as compensation for the immense suffering caused to women due to demonetisation, it has also put the pressure on central government demanding number of guaranteed work days and the wage rate under MNREGA be doubled for the next one year.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had earlier attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move claiming it had robbed poor and farmers' off their hard earned money. Gandhi had mocked PM saying that Modi came up with an idea on November 8 last year and he announced ban of Rs 500 and Rs1000 denomination notes.

“He (PM) said bhaiyo aur behno I have an idea.? The money you have in your pocket. The money farmers have in their pockets. I will make them redundant,” Rahul had said.